Best Web Hosting services for 2020

The web hosting industry has blown up in recent years, and therefore making for an increasingly competitive market. Web hosting companies have now had to adapt, evolve and keep their prices lateral or less than their competitors. Hosting providers are clamoring to offer the extra features, stronger security, better support, faster performance, or easiest design tools needed to attract your business.

In order to find the best web hosting company, you have to consider factors like hosting speed, customer service response and uptime. Web hosting performance has a primary impact on the traffic the site receives and how many visitors they convert to customers, as 1 in 4 visitors will abandon a site if it takes over 4 seconds to load.

A lot of packages come with a whole host of features that you may or may not hold dear, including a mailing list, a control panel, the ability to create online stores easily, simple website builder tools and different levels of support such as phone or live chat.

Whether businesses are looking to create a website for themselves, a website for the small business now or for the future, a simple online store or just want to save money, choosing the best web hosting provider is essential.

The hosting company which businesses ultimately decide to join will usually mean making a decision between shared, dedicated or cloud based server is valuable for their business needs.

New or small businesses will usually choose a shared or managed service as they’re known. Costs are cheap, but the business will be sharing its server with several other enterprises. They can always move up to a virtual private network (VPS) if necessary.

Siteground – Made for Ease

SiteGround is an affordable hosting provider which has an abundance of innovative features and boasts world class performance statistics, there’s a lot of evidence that SiteGround is the right choice. You would be hard pushed to find a web host that beats them, they are simply the best in all respects.

People have raved about SiteGround since it started back in 2014, since then looking at their growth, they have blown the competition away.

SiteGround frequently gets recommendations from big companies, like the big CMS platforms like Joomla, WordPress, Drupal as well as numerous FaceBook groups. SiteGround has also been rated number 1 by the community for the past two years with more than 500 five star reviews.

PROS

• 99.9% uptime guarantee included in all pricing plans

• In 9/10 case, live chat support queries are resolved in a single session

• Award-winning customer support 24 hours 7 days a week

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Choose from a range of server locations such as the UK, Asia, Netherlands, Singapore and the USA

• Officially endorsed by WordPress

• SiteGround’s own SuperCacher, better cache technology

• All plans come with a free SSL certificate

• Free Site Transfer

CONS

• Medium Cost of £2.95 per month

• Space is limited to 10GB

• Domain name is an extra cost

• The SiteGround Logo appears

• Bandwidth: 10,000 Visits/Month

• Long time to wait for a live Chat Response time

Bluehost – best web hosting for wordpress

Starting in 1996 there is no doubt that the experience BlueHost bring to the market is exceptional, they host millions of websites across the world.

Those who are considering or already host a website on WordPress, BlueHost can provide a great marriage of value and performance of speed and reliability. Their 24/7 customer support is available to help with any assistance.

PROS

• Beyond performance expectations (100% uptime has been recorded for a solid month)

• SSL Certificate included free

• Unlimited Bandwidth

• No hidden charges

• Free domain name

• Simple UI and control panel

• Speedy live chat responses

CONS

• In their T&C’s There are limits to ‘unlimited’

• Cost a bit high 4$/Month

• Space: 50GB

• Constant Upsells – You’ll receive continuous upsell pitches, which gets annoying

• Speed isn’t great, in fact it was one of the slowest providers.

Hostinger –

Hostinger offers clear hosting plans which are targeted to a variety of users. If you’re looking to host a small website or blog but don’t want to pay through the roof, you can nab a plan from 80p per month. For those who join their middle or upper pricing plans will get a free domain included.

Hostinger is a powerful platform, offering a 99.9% uptime guarantee, and they display their server statistics using real-time data. Their response times are well within the average, and in testing, actually exceeded this every time. For those looking for a budget host then your search is over, as evidenced by their overwhelming number of positive reviews.

PROS

• Guaranteed 99.9% uptime

• Choice of different server locations

• Lightning fast server response times

• Free SSL Certificate Included

• 30-Day Money Back Guarantee

• Cost: 80p/Month

• Exceptional customer service

CONS

• There is a difficult control panel alternative

• Hostinger Logo is watermarked

• Limited space: 10GB

• Bandwidth: 100GB

A2 Hosting – Your money back at any time !

A2 Hosting may be less popular than some of the bigger hosting platforms on the market, but its high quality solutions and its excellent benefits make it stand out from its popular competition. The company provides fast, reliable hosting services paired with its 99.9% uptime guarantee and quick loading time.

The company’s unlimited bandwidth and storage, easy-to-navigate interface and accessible support team contributed to a seamless customer experience for both basic and premium plans.

The sites hosting on their high performance SwiftServer platform, or opt for the Turbo Servers featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing hosts.

PROS

Reseller, VPS or Dedicated Servers

Great customer service

High uptime

Fast speeds

Risk free Money Back Guarantee at any time !

Perfect for all of your WordPress requirements

CONS

A bit expensive

HostGator – Will make your jaw drop

HostGator, are an example of a powerful presence in the web hosting community for many years. You can read from their reviews, HostGator provide some impressive speed and reliability output at a lower cost of their competition.

As far as web hosts go, those looking for an affordable pricing plan that offers eCommerce features, HostGator can dish this up on a plate with no fuss at all. They’ve taken their decade of experience and applied it across the board to appeal to a real selection of markets.

PROS

• Offering 99.99% uptime record over 30 days guarantee.

• Free SSL certificate

• Support available anytime (24 hours 365 days)

• Technical know-how is obvious when talking to advisers

• money back satisfaction (45-day money-back guarantee)

CONS

• Customer support isn’t as fast as other web hosts

• Not as cheap when compared to it’s competitors

• Cost: £2.00/Month

• Space: 100GB

• Live Chat Response Time 9 Seconds

– Reliable and affordable iPage

Ipage gives you more for your money than you’d think. This budget web host offers outstanding features for as low as £1.50 per month.

iPage isn’t just a reliable and affordable web host, but also an intuitive, user-friendly tool that allows their customers to compile the full package.

iPage is an ideal provider for those newbies and experts that need a few more advanced features.

PROS

• Unlimited storage and bandwidth

• Free domain name included

• More than £100 in extras for only £1.50 per month

• 99.97% average uptime

• 24 hour support

• Single click installs with lots of features

CONS

• Not enough performance for an eCommerce site

• iPage use Vdeck instead of control panel

• Bad support, it is one of the worst support teams

• Multiple domain hosting is proving difficult

• Webalizer Stats for Websites are Not Listed Separately

• Occasional Upselling When Logging In

GoDaddy

For those who are unsure where to start on their online business web hosting journey, GoDaddy is a perfect option. They provide plenty of features to get started, backed up by impressive performance statistics and aren’t overly expensive.

They’re widely recommended for beginners or new small businesses looking to make expand their customer base and brand. They make web hosting seem easy, and provide an excellent user experience.

PROS

• 99.9% uptime guarantee

• Good money-back guarantee of 45 days if customers aren’t satisfied

• Unlimited bandwidth

• Vast storage on their cheapest plan 100GB

• Robust security measures including 24 hour monitoring and DDoS protection

• Simple customer journey and easy to use interface

• Plans available for Windows and Linux users

CONS

• Live chat is for sales only, there isn’t a customer support

• There’s a big price hike at renewal

Wix – Best website builder

Wix is a website building service that hosts an impressive range of plans and offers some truly detailed depth when it comes to tailoring a website to suit the business needs. The service itself is a user-friendly editor bursting with content and functionality that lets users fine-tune their sites in many ways.

It doesn’t stop there, for example, they have a range of templates, you don’t just get bog standard set of pre made sites, but over 500 of them. Users are often spoilt for choice with Wix.

An important feature is an integrated image editor with plenty of Snapchat-style filters, and a lot of ecommerce templates to boot which Wix don’t levy transactions fees on sales, either, unlike others.

Wix offers a free plan, however this limits bandwidth and storage space (to 500MB) and watermarks Wix ad branding on your site. The choice of Unlimited plan, which is the most popular subscription, and get 10GB of storage with a free domain, unlimited bandwidth as well as $75 worth of Google Ad vouchers bundled in.

PROS

• Free domain

• Search credits $75

• User-friendly editor

• Smart selection of templates

CONS

• Professional site review is an extra charge

Tsohost – Best for shared hosting – Best for shared hosting

Visit site

This provider based in the UK, offers value for money, with a basic plan which starts at £1.61 ($2.15) per month when you sign up for 24 month contract – or £1.79 each month if you buy for 12 months. That plan limits you to a small 500MB storage, however users will receive unlimited bandwidth, “Let’s Encrypt SSL and 10 mailboxes.

They’re flexibility too, because users can choose cPanel hosting, or ‘cloud web hosting’ via Tsohost’s own cloud architecture and custom web management console, which might be more useful more to some.

Tsohost’s technical support aren’t the fastest among them in terms of response times, in many experience, but it did provide clear and accurate answers to our queries. Performance levels are pretty reliable, as well as the offer of a 60-day money-back guarantee, which is more than competitors offer.

PROS

• Daily backups for all packs

• Free SSL included

• Custom web console as standard

• TSOHost Startup

CONS

• Slow Technical support

• Poor backup options – Their solution is rather limited.

Weebly

Like Wix, Weebly is another giant in the website building arena, and it also gives you the option of a free plan – albeit one that’s similarly limited to 500MB of storage. You’ll also get adverts on your site, so if you want to be free of Weebly-imposed ads, you’ll need to move up to the entry-level paid plan which costs $6.80 per month.

The Starter package has no ads or storage limits, and you also get a free domain. Also, what’s very handy for those thinking of selling products online is that there’s also support for a web store, a basic one containing a max of 10 products.

The pricier plans unlock a lot of features allowing you to build a high-end web store with support for coupons, customer reviews, inventory management – the top-of-the-range Performance plan also caters for gift cards, abandoned carts and email campaigns for $35 each month.

Weebly’s range of stylish website templates are a real bonus, but there are a few kinks to iron out with the editor interface, such as the lack of a general undo function. Still, even with these drawbacks it won’t detract from this well-featured website building service.

PROS

• SSL Security included

• Drag and drop builder offered

• Search credits: $75 bundled

• Free SEO tools as standard

GreenGeeks – Best Eco Web Host Best Eco Web Host

For those concerned about their carbon footprint, GreenGeeks are the best eco-friendly web host. Just like SiteGround, this web host provides a variety of data center locations for businesses to choose from.

GreenGeeks aren’t suitable for every business but they find a nice balance between features and affordability. They’re a great choice if you’re just starting to dip your toes into the eCommerce world but don’t necessarily want to pay through the roof.

PROS

• Eco-friendly web host fueled by 300% renewable energy

• 10 years of hosting know how

• Free domain registration

• No hidden charges

• 99.9% uptime guarantee

• Free SSL certificate across all plans

CONS

• Lacking in customer service skills

• Not many currency options

FatCow – Best for Small Sites – Best for Small Sites

The second eco-conscious contender, FatCow boasts more of a joyful nature that’s been around for 2 decades. For many years FatCow were somewhat stuck in the past but have, of late, updated their payment methods and features to bring themselves up to modern day.

FatCow offers a free domain name registration and domain transfer options with almost all its hosting plans.

It also includes some attractive developer features in their VPS plans such as preinstalled scripts, unlimited domains and access to cPanel features.

From only $4 per month, FatCow are a great contender in the unlimited hosting world. For those looking for simple yet effective, they come highly recommend this host to increase your online presence from their outstanding reviews.

The features, storage capacity and server facilities provided by FatCow are ideal for starter or medium sized companies. Although, it does not fare well when scaling. It falls short when the functionality of the website and complexity increases to larger e-commerce stores.

PROS

• Consistent uptime levels of 99.9% to 99.99% over the past 6 months

• Unlimited MySQL databases

• Unlimited storage and bandwidth

• Renewable energy sources

• Free domain transfer

• Marketing credits upon sign up

CONS

• Middle of the road pricing

• U.S. focused customer support

• Company Logo

• Average Speeds

• Expensive on a month-to-month basis

JustHost – Best for Bloggers – Best for Bloggers

For those who aren’t concerned with a nice-looking website and fancy features, JustHost provide quality hosting and customer service in a simple manner. Although they aren’t my number one choice, I can definitely recommend JustHost if you want affordable hosting without the frills.

Just Host uses control panel as the backend of its host accounts. cPanel is business standard, so there’s lots of help and guides online. It’s also very simple and straightforward.

For customers who are looking for a host who can provide a free website builder at a fraction of the cost of some of its competitors, JustHost are a solid and reliable option.

PROS

• Unlimited storage space

• Free website builder

• Easy to use interface

• eCommerce software including Cube Cart, Agora, and Zen Cart

• Friendly support staff

CONS

• No guarantees of uptime or service

• Underwhelming performance features

• No free migration: Unlike other providers they won’t migrate your sites for free. It’ll cost $150 to migrate 5 websites.

Heart Internet – Best Web Hosting UK – Best Web Hosting UK

An award-winning U.K. hosting company, Heart Internet boast exceptional performance and value for money. Unfortunately, their reviews aren’t the best, but there must be some truth behind their claims.

As far as web hosts go, Heart Internet provide a very simple user-friendly interface, offering beginners and experts alike a solid place to manage their accounts.

PROS

• U.K. data centre (perfect for U.K. based customers)

• 24 hours 365 day support

• Intuitive control panel

• Free Jetpack plugin with every WordPress installation

• Website monitoring

CONS

• Setup fee on their basic plan

• Expensive hosting pricing plans

• Lack of features

• Poor customer service

• No guaranteed uptime

Summary

There are a lot of Web hosting reviews online – usually with user-generated reviews based on anecdotes and personal experience. This is all well and good but businesses need to take a different approach. As professionals have said in other hosting reviews, there is no such thing as a “best” web host. The “best” is the right fit for your business based on your goals, budget, experience & expertise. Businesses need to take into account their needs and budget and goals.

Bonus features are options the hosting company bundles in to make the plan more valuable. Some of these may or may not be useful to you, so don’t count them unless you are actually going to use them.

Different types of web hosting.

Shared hosting entails hundreds or thousands of customers sharing one server’s resources. The service is great for your budget and beginner-friendly, all thanks to great levels of support and design tools.

VPS hosting lowers the number of clients on physical servers and allocates more control and flexibility. Servers are virtually partitioned into smaller environments, or virtual machines, that run independently from each other.