How to transfer a file from a remote computer to a local machine on Linux/Ubuntu

To copy a file from another machine, you can use the scp utility. In this short tutorial you will see how to achieve this using simple commands.

To send a file from your computer to a remote machine, run the command below:

scp /file_to_send_path user_name@remote:/destination_folder_path

Where the remote can be an IP address or an FQDN( fully qualified domain name such as sub_domain.example.com) .

if however you are want to receive a file from a remote computer:

scp user_name@remote:/file_to_send /destination_folder_path

scp allows also to send files between two remote machines using the syntax below :

scp user_name@source:/file_location user_name@destination:/destination_folder_path

For instance :

scp user_name@remote_1:/file_to_send user_name@remote_2:/destination_folder_path

For more details about scp, read our article: How to use scp command to transfer files securely using ssh on Linux