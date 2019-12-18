Best download managers for Linux Ubuntu/Debian

In this article we will show some of the best download manager applications for Linux Ubuntu and similar distros. This kind of software is a must for every new and professional Linux user. You will hopefully find some guidance to choose the right download manager that suits your needs.Let’s get started.

Persepolis

Persepolis is an open source free application written in Python. It is a download manager that supports many OS platforms and is available for Linux, Windows, BSD and MacOS. It has a nice user interface that can fit with your system theme offering users a smooth and seamless download experience.

Here are some features of Persepolis:

A clean and simple theme compliant GUI

Free to download

Multi-segment download support

Downloads scheduling

Downloads queueing

Download videos from DailyMotion,Vimeo, YouTube, …

Multiple browser integration such as Chrome, Firefox and Vivaldi

To install Persepolis, run the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:persepolis/ppa

sudo apt update

sudo apt install persepolis

You can visit Persepolis website here.

SteadyFlow

Steadyflow is a GTK+ based download application for GNOME. This download manager features a clean codebase that aims for minimalism, simplicity and ease of use. It can be easily controlled from the GUI as well from the terminal, i.e. command line.

SteadyFlow has the following features :

Supports multiple file downloading at once

File Downloading stop and resume capability

A simple, easy to use with a GTK+ library based GUI

Integration with Chrome/Chromium via “ChromeFlow” extension

Captures URLs from the clipboard automatically

Ability to execute certain commands once the downloaded file is completed

It can be installed using the commands below :

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:sikon/steadyflow

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install steadyflow

Xtreme Download Manager (XDM)

Xtreme Download Manager is a powerful application that allows users to speed up downloads by 500% as well as save videos from various channels such as YouTube,Vimeo Facebook, Google Video, DailyMotion and more than 1000 other websites. It can be integrated seamlessly within Mozilla Firefox Quantum, Google chrome,Vivaldi, Opera and other Firefox and Chromium and based browsers.

XDM allows users convert the downloaded videos to many formats thanks a built in video converter functionality.

Here are some of the many features of XDM :

Any streaming video download

5 time faster download speed

Queued downloads with speed limiter

Supports all browsers

Smart scheduler

Download resume feature

Supports all proxy servers types

XDM can be installed from Noobslab ppa by running the commands below:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:noobslab/apps

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install xdman

You can visit XDM website here.

uGet

uGet is a lightweight powerful open source cross platform download manager. This free application has many integrated features making it one of the best in the market :

Simultaneous batch download

Maximum download speed control per file/files

Torrent and metalink files download

Anonymous FTP (or via FTP Login) files download

Download files from external list/clipboard

Integration with Firefox FlashGot add-on

Resume/Pause Downloads

Multiple Sources/Mirrors

Download completion tasks/actions

uGet can be installed by executing the commands below :

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:plushuang-tw/uget-stable

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install uget

You can visit uGet website here.

MultiGet

MultiGet is a file downloader for Linux/BSD/MacOs/Windows. This easy to use GUI based application is programmed in C++ and supports FTP/HTTP protocols.

MultiGet has the following features :

Supports file downloading from multiple servers which speeds up the download process.

Allows users also to configure the number of threads

Resume stopped downloads

Automatic URL capture from the Clipboard

Supports multi tasking with multi thread

Also support SOCKS 4,5 proxy,4a, http proxy, ftp proxy

You can install MultiGet from the terminal using the command :

sudo apt-get install multiget

You can visit the project page here.

PyLoad

PyLoad, written in Python, is an open source free file download manager for Linux. It is a lightweight, fully manageable and easily expandable via web. It can be fully managed remotely thanks to its friendly Web GUI.

PyLoad supports all common container formats, video sites and most used web standards. It has several different plugins that are used for task automation so that unattended execution could be possible.

PyLoad has a well documented and a fully featured Application Programming Interface which is accessible and easily extendable by cross-platform apps, external tools or other applications.

To acquire PyLoad, visit the following Github page.

DownThemAll

Contrary to the other featured applications in this article, DownThemAll is a Firefox plugin and not a program which can thus be used on any platform. This one of the best file downloading apps is very effective at performing its job since it can speed up your downloading operation by 400% !

DownThemAll has the following features :

Resume download capability

Simultaneous multiple file Download At Once

File downloading speed control

Grabs download links from Firefox automatically

Downloads all images and links in a web page

Settings customization for integration with Firefox

SHA1, MD5 automatic checks after file downloading

To add “DownThemAll” plugin to your Firefox, you can visit this link.

FlareGet

FlareGet is multi-threaded fully featured download application and accelerator . It has a robust built in dynamic file segmentation mechanism which is used to speed up the download (4 in the Free version but 32 in the other paid version). FlareGet can automatically categorize the downloaded files based on the extension, thanks to its smart file management system. Downloads are therefore grouped in different directories according to their categories .

FlareGet has the following features :

Supports Multi threading

Integration with most common web browsers

Support for HTTPS, HTTP and FTP protocols

URL auto grabbing from the clipboard

The GUI supports 18 different languages

KGet

KGet is auser friendly versatile download manager. It supports FTP , HTTP and HTTPs protocols. It allows resuming ,pausing and restarting file download. It offers metalink support which consists of multiple URLs for downloads as well as checksums and other useful information.

KGet has the following features :

Provides rich information about active and pending downloads

Can be Embedded into system tray

Konqueror web browser Integration

To install KGet use the following commands :

sudo apt-get install kget

You can visit the KGet website here.

CONCLUSION

You have seen some of the best download managers in the market for Linux Ubuntu and similar distros. You may want to install more than one so that you can weigh in the pros and cons in order to finally select the one that suits best your needs. Let us know if you have other similar applications so that we can include them in later versions.