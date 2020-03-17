Best PDF Editors For Linux in 2020

PDF(Portable Document Format) is probably the most reliable and efficient way to share documents and files over the virtual world. By being unable to edit easily, PDFs are the securest way to share documents over the virtual world. Obviously, it can be edited to some extent when needed in terms of photos and text insertion and it is easier done using Linux with some of the below PDF editors. They can be used on other operating systems as well, but we will discuss the ones which can be used on Linux.

We will consider each software independently and rate them using the following criteria:

Monetary Value:

Ease of Installation

Functionality

This will help you make a more informed decision about what you want, and you can choose according to your requirements and specifications without having to do any extra searching.

Read: How to merge or split PDF files on Linux

Here are the best PDF editors for 2020 that you should know of:

Users have been using this for a very long time and are extremely familiar with its vector design. It is specifically a PDF editor as it has many more functions, such as making illustrations, designs, and logos.

Even though it is free to use, it has basic features for editing PDFs, which may not be enough depending on your requirements. You can also only edit one page at a time, which can be extremely time consuming if the document size is large. It supports multiple operating systems, which make it a convenient option for temporary usage.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 4/5

Functionality: 3/5

Initiated on the KDE system, Okular is also another free pdf editor with basic functionalities. Its selling points are the pop up notes, free hand drawing, and the ability to write inline notes. You can even add or delete text and include stamps anywhere if you feel like it. All in all, it is a great basic software for editing PDFs with good annotations. Even though it has a different approach to editing pdfs, it can really be a great companion, especially considering it is free and operable on any os.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 3.5/5

Functionality: 3.5/5

Read: How to install and use PDFTK on Linux to merge or split PDF files

Scribus needs no introduction with all the desktop publishers in the world. Not only does it allow you to illustrate and design flyers, images, documents, and various other media sources, it also allows for pdf editing. Not only just documents but forms too. You can add controls as well, making it different from other editors. Free and supported by Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 4.5/5

Functionality: 4/5

Qoppa software introduced a commercial PDF editor that has all the features you could think off and more. Not only can it edit PDF documents, but it can also:

Scan directly to pdf

Insert/delete pages

Apply header/footers

Edit text and other properties

Add sticky notes/hyperlinks/freehand

Allows comparison between two documents

Add a password

These are just some of the features as this software supports so many more. If you are looking for an allrounder that can help you understand what your own requirements are, then this is the software for you.

Monetary Value: 4/5

Ease of Installation: 3/5

Functionality: 5/5

If you are one of those people who think downloading software is a waste of time and are looking for a quick solution to editing your PDF documents, then PDFescape is the choice for you. It is a web based tool that enables you to edit documents inside your web browser without any installation or downloads.

But because it is a browser application, it has certain restrictions that are to be expected, such as the size of the document, page length, etc.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 5/5

Functionality: 3/5

GIMP is much much more than just a PDF editor. Yes, it provides basic editing options, but it is primarily an image manipulator. And if you want to use the PDF editor, you have to install it separately. And it also does not provide easy editing. You have to recompile the photo and then convert it into layers to edit it. And you can not edit more than one page at a time.

Monetary Value: 3/5

Ease of Installation: 2/5

Functionality: 3/5

Considered to be one of the best open source pdf editors, Apache open draw supports all major OS and allows for insertion of text, images, forms and much more with its highly effective software.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 4/5

Functionality: 3.5/5

This PDF editor is a full fledge Linux software. It includes Gnome Desktop moreover supports tiff, PDF, Postscripts and XPS. This software has many features that include printing and indexing of a document, encryption and search tools along with other tools that you can use.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 3/5

Functionality: 4/5

Foxit Reader is not a conventional pdf editor as it is a cloud based software that integrates the cloud into your pdf experience. Which means you can share your edited work with others. It also allows for encryption and password protection. You can even give and take access and actively promote collaboration and sharing. It is, however, extremely user friendly and supports all the required operating software. And it is free to use, making it an attractive option for tech heads.

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 4.5/5

Functionality: 3/5

The “Master PDF Editor” is a comprehensive PDF program that contains a lot of functions. In addition to creating and editing PDF documents, the software also allows conversion to various formats. The “Master PDF Editor” is an extensive PDF suite since it offers you a host of useful functions for creating PDFs. Text, images, forms, buttons, check boxes and fillable forms are only a small part of the options available in “Master PDF Editor”.

The program also allows you to insert handwritten signatures under PDFs..

Monetary Value: 5/5

Ease of Installation: 4.5/5

Functionality: 4.5/5

Final Verdict

Although there are many PDF editors out there for Linux, I’m sure that our list of best PDF editors won’t disappoint you.

Not all PDF editors are the same, hence, make sure you only choose the one which is the most suitable for you. Let us know what you think of the editors on our list.