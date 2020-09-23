How to remove broken packages in Ubuntu

You have tried to remove a package in Ubuntu but to no avail ? In this short tutorial, we shall provide some tips using Ubuntu built-in utilities that may help remove a potentially broken package on your Debian OS. Let’s get started.

Lock issue ?

Lock files sometimes prevent a package update or installation. This may have occurred during a previous package installation for instance. Since sometimes the lock files will remain in the memory, you would have to delete them manually using the commands:

sudo rm /var/lib/apt/lists/lock

sudo rm /var/cache/apt/archives/lock

For more on this, refer to our article on lock related issues here.

Using DPKG

You may have tried to execute a dpkg purge, but this results in an error :

dpkg: error processing package [pckge_name] (–purge))

but still no success ?

If you do not know which packages are broken, you could first try to force the dpkg tool to reconfigure these ill-configured packages. Run the command below:

sudo dpkg –configure -a [dpkg configure command]

This will display the broken packages . Now you would have to remove the broken packages using the command :

sudo dpkg –remove –force-remove –reinstreq [dpkg remove package command]

If you know the package name, .e.g. pckge_name, proceed as follows:

sudo mv /var/lib/dpkg/info/pckge_name.* /tmp/

sudo dpkg –remove –force-remove-reinstreq pckge_name

The dpkg force package removal may yield the error :

dpkg: error processing archive [pckge_name] (–install) )

Using APT

Using APT, you will also be able to fix some broken packages or missing dependencies. This may have happened during a package install or update for instance. Try the following commands:

To make sure there are no newer versions of the packages, invoke the

command :

sudo apt update –fix-missing [fix broken packages Ubuntu]

According to our article on how to fix unmet dependencies, the command below will try to fix current installations and will attempt to install missing packages :

sudo apt install -f