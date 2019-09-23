Coding is an essential part in the life of developers. Building good applications or web pages requires a good and reliable code editor or IDE. More and more developers are choosing Linux over other operating systems for the purpose of coding applications these days. Whether you are a beginner or an expert developer or simply willing to learn how to code you would want a good code editor. In this article, we will talk about the top five best code editors for Linux distributions.

Gedit: a pre-installed text and code editor

Gedit comes in-built with Ubuntu and some other popular Linux distributions. Gedit is aimed at simplicity and beginners. Don’t underestimate however its capabilities from its simple looking interface. Gedit comes with support for programming languages like Python, Html, Java, XML, Perl and many others. It’s like a notepad editor but with additional features. Overall, Gedit is a simple yet powerful text editor.

Eclipse

Eclipse is without doubt the best IDE with very useful features. Eclipse provides various development environments like Eclipse Construction Documents Technologist (CDT) for C and C++, Eclipse PDT for PHP, Java development environment for Java development, integrated environment for Python, and many more. It comes with useful features like syntax highlighting, code formatting, find and replace and code templates. Eclipse is a free to use software provided under the EPL (Eclipse Public License). Simply download the Eclipse package from the link provided below to install it.

Download link for different Eclipse IDEs for Linux (for 64bit users only): https://www.eclipse.org/downloads/packages/

For 32bit users: https://www.eclipse.org/downloads/download.php?file=/technology/epp/downloads/release/helios/R/eclipse-jee-helios-linux-gtk.tar.gz



Brackets: an HTML code editor

‘Brackets’ is the best HTML code editor in the market. Brackets is an open-source editor for editing HTML code and comes handy when designing beautiful websites. It supports live preview so you can preview the outcome of your html code without opening the browser. To install Bracket you just need to type in a few commands in terminal and you are good to go.

The best way to install software is through the Snap app store. The main advantage of installing software with snap is that you don’t need to worry about updating apps. It will automatically update apps whenever updates are available and notify you. The detailed instructions of installing the snap app store in any Linux distribution is provided in the link below.

Instructions to install Snap app store: https://docs.snapcraft.io/installing-snapd

Then,

sudo snap install brackets

Let it download and install:

It will look like this after installation:

Visual Studio Code

Visual studio code is another code editor available for Linux. Visual Studio is a Microsoft Product but unlike other major products of Microsoft, VS code is open-source. Which means you can download and install the VS code for free. VS Code is not an IDE but just code editor. You can code in different programming languages such as C, C++, Python, and all other major programming languages.

Install VS code by running following command in terminal. I am assuming that you have installed the snap store on your PC.

sudo snap install code –classic

Atom

Atom is another code editor for Linux. It is an open-source code editor developed with modern Design, customizability and trend in mind. Atom is a feature-loaded open-source code editor for Linux. Atom is a cross-platform text editor that comes with so many features; you should definitely give it a try. To install Atom, just perform the following command in the terminal after installing snap.:

sudo snap install atom –classic

But keep in mind that snap version is huge in size and the installation is slower then the usual .deb installation. Therefore, if you are concerned about storage and speed then it is preferable to install Atom via .deb Installation file which is only available for 64-bit versions of Linux distribution. 32-bit users should stick with the snap installation. To install Atom via .deb package, just download it from this link: https://atom.io/ and install.

Sublime Text

Sublime Text is a simple yet powerful text editor. It comes with useful features like go anything, few key shortcuts and jump to any word, line or Syntax. It allows you to select and edit multiple texts simultaneously. It is a feature-rich code editor but comes with one and the only downside is that it is not free to use. You can download it for free but you have to pay a license fee after installing.

For 32 bit users: https://www.techspot.com/downloads/downloadnow/5546/?evp=03bf42ec64191089b657f7748afc9c80&file=7

For 64bit users: https://www.techspot.com/downloads/downloadnow/5546/?evp=03bf42ec64191089b657f7748afc9c80&file=6

So these are the five best code editors available for Linux distribution. If you are a beginner in coding or professional programmer, these five code editors will come in handy.